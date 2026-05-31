Could Be Worse - Song by Bizzy Crook featuring Leon Thomas

Bizzy Crook has been dropping some heat as of late, and on Friday, he returned with the likes of Leon Thomas. Their new song is called "Could Be Worse," and as you can imagine, it is a phenomenal effort. From the smooth instrumental to both artists' vocal performances, we get a track that is certainly going to excite the fans. The summer is on the way, and some listeners just want to sit back on the beach, enjoy a drink, and listen to something smooth. This is a track that will absolutely scratch that itch.
Release Date: May 29, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: N/A