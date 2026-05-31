Could Be Worse - Song by Bizzy Crook featuring Leon Thomas

Bizzy Crook has teamed up with Leon Thomas for the new song, "Could Be Worse," a track that displays the best of contemporary R&B.

Bizzy Crook has been dropping some heat as of late, and on Friday, he returned with the likes of Leon Thomas. Their new song is called "Could Be Worse," and as you can imagine, it is a phenomenal effort. From the smooth instrumental to both artists' vocal performances, we get a track that is certainly going to excite the fans. The summer is on the way, and some listeners just want to sit back on the beach, enjoy a drink, and listen to something smooth. This is a track that will absolutely scratch that itch.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!