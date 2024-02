Miami-raised Bizzy Cook got his rap career started early, signing a deal with Mona Scott when he was 18 years old. He later decided to part ways with the label and go independent. He has been steadily putting out mixtapes, which has earned him a spot touring with Kid Ink and Wale. He has also performed at South by Southwest and Hot97 Who’s Next. He is set to release a new project summer of 2015.