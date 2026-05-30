Baby Driver - Song by 070 Shake

Over the course of 070 Shake's career, the artist has given us some sensational songs and albums. The artist possesses a powerful voice, as well as catchy songwriting instincts. It also helps that the artist is constantly choosing atmospheric and grand instrumentals that have a cinematic quality to them. That is certainly felt on the new song "Baby Driver." Plucky guitar strings and synths create a powerful aura that 070 Shake is able to burst through thanks to a commanding vocal performance. It all comes together in a song that we wish to revisit soon.
Release Date: May 29, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop, Rock
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Baby Driver
There's nothin' more we could get outta here
Baby, drive, baby, drive home
There's nothin' more we could get outta here, outta here
It's all alright