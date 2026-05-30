Baby Driver - Song by 070 Shake

070 Shake has a powerful voice and the songwriting ability to match. Those qualities can be found on the new song "Baby Driver."

Over the course of 070 Shake's career, the artist has given us some sensational songs and albums. The artist possesses a powerful voice, as well as catchy songwriting instincts. It also helps that the artist is constantly choosing atmospheric and grand instrumentals that have a cinematic quality to them. That is certainly felt on the new song "Baby Driver." Plucky guitar strings and synths create a powerful aura that 070 Shake is able to burst through thanks to a commanding vocal performance. It all comes together in a song that we wish to revisit soon.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!