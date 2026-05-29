K-POPS! - Album by Anderson .Paak

On his latest project, Anderson .Paak has turned his attention to the world of K-Pop. There is a reason for this, as the artist was put in charge of the soundtrack for the movie K-POPS! This has culminated in today's release. Below, you will find the singer's new 17-track album, which features some of the finest K-Pop stars in the entire world. Anderson .Paak accompanies these artists throughout the album, which helps create a nice blending of sounds. Overall, it is a cool project, and one that we believe fans will appreciate immensely.
Release Date: May 29, 2026
Genre: K-Pop
Tracklist for K-POPS!
- “Flashing Lights” - Crush & Anderson .Paak
- “Caution” - NMIXX & Anderson .Paak
- “Aftertaste (Inspired by the Original Motion Picture K-POPS!)” - DEAN & Anderson .Paak
- “PITC (Party In The Corner)” - HONGJOONG of ATEEZ, Jay Park & Anderson .Paak
- “Fire With Fire” - LNGSHOT
- “Can’t Get Enough” - Alissia & Anderson .Paak
- “Bet On U” - CHUNG HA & Anderson .Paak
- “International” - SOYEON of i-dle & Anderson .Paak
- “What About Us” - JID & Anderson .Paak
- “Wanna Buy A Plant + Cost Me” - JO1 & Anderson .Paak
- “Keychain (Inspired by the Original Motion Picture K-POPS!)” - aespa & Anderson .Paak
- “One More Dance” - JOSHUA of SEVENTEEN & Corbyn Besson
- “Wildcard” - Kevin Woo
- “Just One Bite” - Kevin Woo
- “Too Bad (K-POPS! Version)” - G-DRAGON & Anderson .Paak
- “Love Is Everywhere “- Soul Rasheed
- “The Last” - Anderson .Paak