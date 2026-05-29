K-POPS! - Album by Anderson .Paak

BY Alexander Cole
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K-POPS! (Music from and inspired by K-POPS! Motion Picture) K-POPS! (Music from and inspired by K-POPS! Motion Picture)
Anderson .Paak has come through with his new album "K-POPS!" which is the soundtrack for the film of the same name.

On his latest project, Anderson .Paak has turned his attention to the world of K-Pop. There is a reason for this, as the artist was put in charge of the soundtrack for the movie K-POPS! This has culminated in today's release. Below, you will find the singer's new 17-track album, which features some of the finest K-Pop stars in the entire world. Anderson .Paak accompanies these artists throughout the album, which helps create a nice blending of sounds. Overall, it is a cool project, and one that we believe fans will appreciate immensely.

Release Date: May 29, 2026

Genre: K-Pop

Tracklist for K-POPS!
  1. “Flashing Lights” - Crush & Anderson .Paak
  2. “Caution” - NMIXX & Anderson .Paak
  3. “Aftertaste (Inspired by the Original Motion Picture K-POPS!)” - DEAN & Anderson .Paak
  4. “PITC (Party In The Corner)” - HONGJOONG of ATEEZ, Jay Park & Anderson .Paak
  5. “Fire With Fire” - LNGSHOT
  6. “Can’t Get Enough” - Alissia & Anderson .Paak
  7. “Bet On U” - CHUNG HA & Anderson .Paak
  8. “International” - SOYEON of i-dle & Anderson .Paak
  9. “What About Us” - JID & Anderson .Paak
  10. “Wanna Buy A Plant + Cost Me” - JO1 & Anderson .Paak
  11. “Keychain (Inspired by the Original Motion Picture K-POPS!)” - aespa & Anderson .Paak
  12. “One More Dance” - JOSHUA of SEVENTEEN & Corbyn Besson
  13. “Wildcard” - Kevin Woo
  14. “Just One Bite” - Kevin Woo
  15. “Too Bad (K-POPS! Version)” - G-DRAGON & Anderson .Paak
  16. “Love Is Everywhere “- Soul Rasheed
  17. “The Last” - Anderson .Paak
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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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