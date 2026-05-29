K-POPS! - Album by Anderson .Paak

Anderson .Paak has come through with his new album "K-POPS!" which is the soundtrack for the film of the same name.

On his latest project, Anderson .Paak has turned his attention to the world of K-Pop. There is a reason for this, as the artist was put in charge of the soundtrack for the movie K-POPS! This has culminated in today's release. Below, you will find the singer's new 17-track album, which features some of the finest K-Pop stars in the entire world. Anderson .Paak accompanies these artists throughout the album, which helps create a nice blending of sounds. Overall, it is a cool project, and one that we believe fans will appreciate immensely.

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