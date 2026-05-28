Easy E Tu Mama Tambien - Song by Ghais Guevara

Ghais Guevara's rise throughout the hip-hop world has been fun to watch. Overall, the artist continues to level up with each new release. That is certainly true with his latest track, "Easy E Tu Mama Tambien." With this song, we get a lavish yet atmospheric instrumental that really brings out the best in Guevara's voice. The bars on this song are extremely catchy, and there is no doubt that Guevara is a competent hook writer who can draw you in with some well-placed witty lines. We're excited to hear more from Ghais Guevara this year, although this latest track will definitely be in rotation from here on out.
Release Date: May 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Easy E Tu Mama Tambien
Took ya spot? Yeah I take no pity
Hit her line when I'm in her city
Where you from? Baby boy said Philly
She keep askin' if I know Quelle
Girl you lucky that you so pretty