Easy E Tu Mama Tambien - Song by Ghais Guevara

Ghais Guevara has returned with an atmospheric and catchy new song called "Easy E Tu Mama Tambien," and fans will appreciate its rawness.

Ghais Guevara's rise throughout the hip-hop world has been fun to watch. Overall, the artist continues to level up with each new release. That is certainly true with his latest track, "Easy E Tu Mama Tambien." With this song, we get a lavish yet atmospheric instrumental that really brings out the best in Guevara's voice. The bars on this song are extremely catchy, and there is no doubt that Guevara is a competent hook writer who can draw you in with some well-placed witty lines. We're excited to hear more from Ghais Guevara this year, although this latest track will definitely be in rotation from here on out.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!