NEW YEAR NEW SWAG – Song by midwxst

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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NEW YEAR NEW SWAG midwxst NEW YEAR NEW SWAG midwxst
"NEW YEAR NEW SWAG" by midwxst is one of the most rambunctious and energetic new releases you'll hear this week.

For the whole 2020s decade, midwxst has been making a name for himself in alternative hip-hop, hyperpop, and digicore spaces, a direction he returns to aggressively on his new single "NEW YEAR NEW SWAG." Glitchy and distorted trap-style percussion somehow isn't as impactful as buzzing and saw-like synth leads, which cycle through each other with ease. As for the rapper and singer's performance, he flows with ease and sounds confident over all the chaos. In comparison to earlier material, this really leans into the textured and frantic corners of his artistry. midwxst is always switching things up, so we'd expect nothing less from future releases.

Release Date: May 22, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop / EDM

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from NEW YEAR NEW SWAG

New me, I ain't showing no love,
F**k your handshake and f**k your hug,
This a good year, finna makе this one,
Taking that lead, now we back in front

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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