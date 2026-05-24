NEW YEAR NEW SWAG – Song by midwxst

For the whole 2020s decade, midwxst has been making a name for himself in alternative hip-hop, hyperpop, and digicore spaces, a direction he returns to aggressively on his new single "NEW YEAR NEW SWAG." Glitchy and distorted trap-style percussion somehow isn't as impactful as buzzing and saw-like synth leads, which cycle through each other with ease. As for the rapper and singer's performance, he flows with ease and sounds confident over all the chaos. In comparison to earlier material, this really leans into the textured and frantic corners of his artistry. midwxst is always switching things up, so we'd expect nothing less from future releases.
Release Date: May 22, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop / EDM
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from NEW YEAR NEW SWAG
New me, I ain't showing no love,
F**k your handshake and f**k your hug,
This a good year, finna makе this one,
Taking that lead, now we back in front