Barbie Doll – Song by Hurricane Wisdom & Chance The Rapper

Florida rapper Hurricane Wisdom teamed up with Chicago's Chance The Rapper for the smooth new single "Barbie Doll."

Keep my word, keep the dirt under wraps, Happy ending, it was perfect at that, Keep my number in case of emergencies, If you prefer, then we can sure run it back

Hurricane Wisdom has been building a lot of hype in the 2020s through his Perfect Storm projects and many other records. Adding onto his collaborations, we now have a new single with Chance The Rapper called "Barbie Doll," and it's quite the sweet cut. The romantic jam uses simple and pillowy piano chords along with a snap beat to make a slightly playful, low-key, but still engaging sound. Both MCs do great on the track, with the Florida MC keeping it measured and the Chicago lyricist speeding his verse up. While it doesn't switch up much throughout its runtime, "Barbie Doll" works well as an easy-going listen. Hopefully this isn't Hurricane Wisdom and Chance The Rapper's only collaboration, as they show off strong chemistry. Hurricane's new album Weather The World comes out on June 5.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.