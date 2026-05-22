Barbie Doll – Song by Hurricane Wisdom & Chance The Rapper

Hurricane Wisdom has been building a lot of hype in the 2020s through his Perfect Storm projects and many other records. Adding onto his collaborations, we now have a new single with Chance The Rapper called "Barbie Doll," and it's quite the sweet cut. The romantic jam uses simple and pillowy piano chords along with a snap beat to make a slightly playful, low-key, but still engaging sound. Both MCs do great on the track, with the Florida MC keeping it measured and the Chicago lyricist speeding his verse up. While it doesn't switch up much throughout its runtime, "Barbie Doll" works well as an easy-going listen. Hopefully this isn't Hurricane Wisdom and Chance The Rapper's only collaboration, as they show off strong chemistry. Hurricane's new album Weather The World comes out on June 5.
Release Date: May 22, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Weather The World
Quotable Lyrics from Barbie Doll
Keep my word, keep the dirt under wraps,
Happy ending, it was perfect at that,
Keep my number in case of emergencies,
If you prefer, then we can sure run it back