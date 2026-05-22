Thick One (Remix) - Song by 42 Dugg, Kash Doll & Skilla Baby

BY Tallie Spencer
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42 Dugg recruits fellow hometown stars for a new remix.

42 Dugg is keeping Detroit energy front and center with the release of “Thick One (Remix)” featuring fellow hometown stars Skilla Baby and Kash Doll. The remix adds on to the momentum of the original song while turning things up a notch with new verses. Skilla Baby delivers one of the song’s standout moments with “I want the thick one” hook, while Kash Doll slides through with her signature bossed-up confidence. The release arrives during a major moment for 42 Dugg, who is currently celebrating five years of Free Dem Boyz while also preparing for the upcoming ‘4 THE TRENCHES TOUR’ alongside Babyface Ray later this month.

Release Date: May 22, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

She want the rich one, b**ch, pick onе
It's a gang of us in here, who tryna spin somethin'?
Wrist ovеr two hundred, I got three of these

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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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