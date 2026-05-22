OUT OF POCKET - EP by Narsi

BY Tallie Spencer
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Narsi OOP_EP Artwork Narsi OOP_EP Artwork
The emerging artist is building a lane of his own.

Emerging artist Narsi is beginning to build serious momentum with the release of his new EP ØUT ØF PØCKET. The four-track project is led by “Think TWICE,” a dark and genre-blending single. Lyrically, “Think TWICE” explores self-doubt, ego, and emotional clarity, flipping vulnerability into quiet confidence. Sonically, the project as a whole blends trap, alternative R&B, and subtle drum & bass textures into a moody late-night atmosphere that feels both introspective and addictive. While still under the radar, Narsi is definitely gaining momentum, signaling growing industry attention around his evolving sound. He brings a distinct perspective to his music while carving out a lane entirely his own. Stay tuned for more from Narsi this year.

Release Date: May 8, 2026
Genre: Alternative R&B / Hip-Hop
Album: ØUT ØF PØCKET

Tracklist For ØUT ØF PØCKET:
  1. think TWICE
  2. snappa
  3. TALK THAT
  4. DØ IT
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
images (2) Mixtapes JP Ventures Into R&B Territory With New EP "Took A Turn"
News The Game Feat. Jason Derulo "Baby You" Video
Comments 0