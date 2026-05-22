OUT OF POCKET - EP by Narsi

Emerging artist Narsi is beginning to build serious momentum with the release of his new EP ØUT ØF PØCKET. The four-track project is led by “Think TWICE,” a dark and genre-blending single. Lyrically, “Think TWICE” explores self-doubt, ego, and emotional clarity, flipping vulnerability into quiet confidence. Sonically, the project as a whole blends trap, alternative R&B, and subtle drum & bass textures into a moody late-night atmosphere that feels both introspective and addictive. While still under the radar, Narsi is definitely gaining momentum, signaling growing industry attention around his evolving sound. He brings a distinct perspective to his music while carving out a lane entirely his own. Stay tuned for more from Narsi this year.