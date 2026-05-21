A Gap In The Clouds – Song by CHIKA

CHIKA is taking fans on a calm, melancholy, conflicted, but wistful journey on her new single "A Gap In The Clouds." It's her first release since her WISH YOU WERE (T)HERE album from last year. More importantly, it's a very peaceful cut led by fluttering hip-hop percussion, moody synth pads, heavy vocal layering, and a subtle, soft, but nonetheless impressive lyrical and vocal performance from the Montgomery artist. She weaves between mid-tempo rap flows, more cloudy melodies, and a more rapid-fire verse towards the end. It's a very gratifying and calming single, one that hopes for a break from all the rain one day. Hopefully it's an indicator that CHIKA has more to share in 2026.
Release Date: May 21, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from A Gap In The Clouds
What about me? What about I? Only thing loving me now is the sky,
Cleansing my traumas away while feeding it, not just my flowers, my weeds have been needing it,
They take one look and they think that they know me, “That girl has a problem, she’s clearly been eating it,”
Not knowing what kind of dragon I slay on the daily, my body is proof of defeating it