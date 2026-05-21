A Gap In The Clouds – Song by CHIKA

CHIKA is back with her new single "A Gap In The Clouds," which follows her "WISH YOU WERE (T)HERE" album from last year.

What about me? What about I? Only thing loving me now is the sky, Cleansing my traumas away while feeding it, not just my flowers, my weeds have been needing it, They take one look and they think that they know me, “That girl has a problem, she’s clearly been eating it,” Not knowing what kind of dragon I slay on the daily, my body is proof of defeating it

CHIKA is taking fans on a calm, melancholy, conflicted, but wistful journey on her new single "A Gap In The Clouds." It's her first release since her WISH YOU WERE (T)HERE album from last year. More importantly, it's a very peaceful cut led by fluttering hip-hop percussion, moody synth pads, heavy vocal layering, and a subtle, soft, but nonetheless impressive lyrical and vocal performance from the Montgomery artist. She weaves between mid-tempo rap flows, more cloudy melodies, and a more rapid-fire verse towards the end. It's a very gratifying and calming single, one that hopes for a break from all the rain one day. Hopefully it's an indicator that CHIKA has more to share in 2026.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.