Sulfur Surfer – Album by Bladee

"Sulfur Surfer" by Bladee is one of the dreamiest and most texturally rich hip-hop records you'll hear this month.

Bladee has been a legend in cloud rap and alternative hip-hop spaces for a long time now, even venturing into alternative rock, electronic, and pop directions every once in a while. His new album Sulfur Surfer is a rich and enthralling representation of that experimentation, all through a pretty rugged and buzzy hip-hop lens. While the whispery vocal delivery and the production tones might ward some listeners off, those who stick around will enjoy some amazing instrumentals and an overall dreamy experience. Compared to previous albums like COLD VISIONS, Sulfur Surfer returns to Bladee's ethereal strengths, and it still packs one hell of a punch.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.