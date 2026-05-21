Sulfur Surfer – Album by Bladee

Bladee has been a legend in cloud rap and alternative hip-hop spaces for a long time now, even venturing into alternative rock, electronic, and pop directions every once in a while. His new album Sulfur Surfer is a rich and enthralling representation of that experimentation, all through a pretty rugged and buzzy hip-hop lens. While the whispery vocal delivery and the production tones might ward some listeners off, those who stick around will enjoy some amazing instrumentals and an overall dreamy experience. Compared to previous albums like COLD VISIONS, Sulfur Surfer returns to Bladee's ethereal strengths, and it still packs one hell of a punch.
Release Date: May 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist of Sulfur Surfer
- Sulfur Surfer
- Versailles Flow
- Highland Tyrant
- Dolor
- Killswitch
- Fox & Birch (feat. Current 93)
- Under my Umbrella
- The Dark Mirror
- Durins Bane
- Stoner
- Black Fire
- Blondie
- Scab