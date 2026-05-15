Blondie - Song by Bladee

Bladee is putting on for Drain Gang with his newest song "Blondie," which is set to come off his new album, "Sulfur Surfer."

Bladee is going to be dropping a new album called Sulfur Surfer very soon. Overall, Bladee remains one of those artists with a cult fanbase. He has a fanbase that firmly believes he can do no wrong. He has helped usher in new eras of sounds, and in that same breath, he is always switching up his aesthetic. On his latest song, "Blondie," Bladee shows us that he's still got it. From the vocals to the beat selection, it is clear that Bladee is putting in work here. His new era is one that has fans intrigued, and we most certainly want to hear more, very soon.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!