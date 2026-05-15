Blondie - Song by Bladee

Bladee is going to be dropping a new album called Sulfur Surfer very soon. Overall, Bladee remains one of those artists with a cult fanbase. He has a fanbase that firmly believes he can do no wrong. He has helped usher in new eras of sounds, and in that same breath, he is always switching up his aesthetic. On his latest song, "Blondie," Bladee shows us that he's still got it. From the vocals to the beat selection, it is clear that Bladee is putting in work here. His new era is one that has fans intrigued, and we most certainly want to hear more, very soon.
Release Date: May 15, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Sulfur Surfer