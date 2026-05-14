Chance the Rapper is going on a 10-year anniversary tour to celebrate his groundbreaking mixtape, "Coloring Book."

If you are looking for tickets, a pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, May 19, at 10 AM local time. For you to be eligible for this pre-sale, you must sign up at livemu.sc/chancetherapper by Sunday, May 17, at 11:59 PM PT. The general sale for tickets goes down Thursday, May 21, at 10 AM local time through ChanceStuff.com .

Tue, Aug. 11 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Fri, Aug. 14 – Waterloo, NY – The Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort & Casino Sat, Aug. 15 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS Sun, Aug. 16 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY Tue, Aug. 18 – New York, NY – SummerStage Central Park Thu, Aug. 20 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway Fri, Aug. 21 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount Sat, Aug. 22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia Sun, Aug. 23 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage Tue, Aug. 25 – Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Hall Sat, Aug. 29 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater Sun, Aug. 30 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium Tue, Sept. 1 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company Wed, Sept. 2 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center Thu, Sept. 3 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy Sat, Sept. 5 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor Sun, Sept. 6 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Tue, Sept. 8 – Memphis, TN – Satellite Music Hall Wed, Sept. 9 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans Thu, Sept. 10 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom Sat, Sept. 12 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall Sun, Sept. 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park Wed, Sept. 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre Fri, Sep 18 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort Mon, Sept. 21 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Tue, Sept. 22 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic Fri, Sept. 25 – Vancouver, BC – Freedom Mobile Arch Sat, Sept. 26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre Sun, Sept. 27 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds Tue, Sept. 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center Thu, Oct. 1 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium Fri, Oct. 2 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove Sun, Oct. 4 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live Tue, Oct. 6 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory Wed, Oct. 7 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant Sat, Oct. 10 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall Sun, Oct. 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie

On Wednesday, the mixtape celebrated its 10-year anniversary. For fans, this was a joyous occasion as they got to re-live how it felt when the tape came out. Now, Chance is showing out for his fans with a special 10-year Coloring Book anniversary tour. As you will see below, Chance is going all over the United States and Canada for this special tour.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!