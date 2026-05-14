Chance The Rapper Officially Announces Coloring Book 10 Year Anniversary Tour: How To Cop Tickets

BY Alexander Cole
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Name you know: Chance the Rapper Birth name: Chancelor Johnathan Bennett
Name you know: Chance the Rapper Birth name: Chancelor Johnathan Bennett
Chance the Rapper is going on a 10-year anniversary tour to celebrate his groundbreaking mixtape, "Coloring Book."

Chance The Rapper's 2016 mixtape, Coloring Book, was a massive success that launched him into superstardom. To this day, fans still remember the mixtape fondly and have tons of nostalgia for it.

On Wednesday, the mixtape celebrated its 10-year anniversary. For fans, this was a joyous occasion as they got to re-live how it felt when the tape came out. Now, Chance is showing out for his fans with a special 10-year Coloring Book anniversary tour. As you will see below, Chance is going all over the United States and Canada for this special tour.

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Chance The Rapper Tour
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THE COLORING BOOK 10 TOUR DATES:

Tue, Aug. 11 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
Fri, Aug. 14 – Waterloo, NY – The Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort & Casino
Sat, Aug. 15 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
Sun, Aug. 16 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Tue, Aug. 18 – New York, NY – SummerStage Central Park
Thu, Aug. 20 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Fri, Aug. 21 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount
Sat, Aug. 22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
Sun, Aug. 23 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
Tue, Aug. 25 – Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Hall
Sat, Aug. 29 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
Sun, Aug. 30 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Tue, Sept. 1 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
Wed, Sept. 2 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Thu, Sept. 3 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Sat, Sept. 5 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor
Sun, Sept. 6 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Tue, Sept. 8 – Memphis, TN – Satellite Music Hall
Wed, Sept. 9 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
Thu, Sept. 10 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Sat, Sept. 12 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Sun, Sept. 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
Wed, Sept. 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Fri, Sep 18 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
Mon, Sept. 21 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live
Tue, Sept. 22 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Fri, Sept. 25 – Vancouver, BC – Freedom Mobile Arch
Sat, Sept. 26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
Sun, Sept. 27 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds
Tue, Sept. 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center
Thu, Oct. 1 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Fri, Oct. 2 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove
Sun, Oct. 4 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live
Tue, Oct. 6 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Wed, Oct. 7 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
Sat, Oct. 10 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
Sun, Oct. 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie

How To Cop Tickets

If you are looking for tickets, a pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, May 19, at 10 AM local time. For you to be eligible for this pre-sale, you must sign up at livemu.sc/chancetherapper by Sunday, May 17, at 11:59 PM PT. The general sale for tickets goes down Thursday, May 21, at 10 AM local time through ChanceStuff.com.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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