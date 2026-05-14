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Coloring Book tour
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Chance The Rapper Officially Announces Coloring Book 10 Year Anniversary Tour: How To Cop Tickets
Chance the Rapper is going on a 10-year anniversary tour to celebrate his groundbreaking mixtape, "Coloring Book."
By
Alexander Cole
May 14, 2026