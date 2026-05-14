Trees Open Doors - EP by Smoke DZA & Memphis Bleek

Smoke DZA and Memphis Bleek have teamed up with one another for a new four-track EP called "Trees Open Doors."

Smoke DZA and Memphis Bleek are two legends whose catalogs deserve respect. On Thursday, the two teamed up for a short, sweet EP titled Trees Open Doors. There are four tracks to be found here, with Smoke DZA and Bleek showcasing tremendous chemistry. The beats are exciting and cinematic, while the rhymes help paint a picture. There are also some melodic moments on the EP, for instance, the song "Slide" has a smooth and catchy hook that stays in your head. It is always nice to see legends performing at a high level, and Trees Open Doors is no exception.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!