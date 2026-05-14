Trees Open Doors - EP by Smoke DZA & Memphis Bleek

Smoke DZA and Memphis Bleek are two legends whose catalogs deserve respect. On Thursday, the two teamed up for a short, sweet EP titled Trees Open Doors. There are four tracks to be found here, with Smoke DZA and Bleek showcasing tremendous chemistry. The beats are exciting and cinematic, while the rhymes help paint a picture. There are also some melodic moments on the EP, for instance, the song "Slide" has a smooth and catchy hook that stays in your head. It is always nice to see legends performing at a high level, and Trees Open Doors is no exception.
Release Date: May 14, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Trees Open Doors
- Blockbuster Night
- Lock In
- Slide
- Party of Five ft. Cristion D'or