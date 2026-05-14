Stoner Music - Song by Luh Tyler

BY Alexander Cole
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Luh Tyler is dropping his album "Destined For Greatness" in a few weeks from now, and "Stoner Music" serves as a fantastic single.

Luh Tyler has been putting on for Tallahassee in his music, and blossomed into one of rap's best young artists. On May 29, he will be unleashing his new project, Destined For Greatness, and the hype is palpable. As a way to tease the project, Luh Tyler has delivered a single called "Stoner Music." It is a track that serves as a mission statement of sorts for the album. His grip on the art of songwriting is flexed all throughout the track, as the artist gives us a catchy hook and some tight bars. It's a track packed with character and personality, which is exactly what fans want.

Release Date: May 8, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Destined For Greatness

Quotable Lyrics from Stoner Music

I got money, but this shit ain't enough, I need more cash (More cash)
Boy, you ain't havin' nothin' with your poor ass (You so poor)
Shawty probably up to somethin' with her whore ass (She's a whore)
Make it rain every day, check the forecast (Forecast)

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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