Stoner Music - Song by Luh Tyler

Luh Tyler has been putting on for Tallahassee in his music, and blossomed into one of rap's best young artists. On May 29, he will be unleashing his new project, Destined For Greatness, and the hype is palpable. As a way to tease the project, Luh Tyler has delivered a single called "Stoner Music." It is a track that serves as a mission statement of sorts for the album. His grip on the art of songwriting is flexed all throughout the track, as the artist gives us a catchy hook and some tight bars. It's a track packed with character and personality, which is exactly what fans want.
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Destined For Greatness
Quotable Lyrics from Stoner Music
I got money, but this shit ain't enough, I need more cash (More cash)
Boy, you ain't havin' nothin' with your poor ass (You so poor)
Shawty probably up to somethin' with her whore ass (She's a whore)
Make it rain every day, check the forecast (Forecast)