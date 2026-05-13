Lil Tjay Recalls Waking Up From Coma Following 2022 Shooting

Nearly 4 years ago, Lil Tjay faced a harrowing journey. The New York rapper, whose real name is Tione Merritt, was injured during an attempted robbery in New Jersey. He was shot seven times and endured a life-saving surgery, and while in the hospital, he was in a coma.
Recently, Tjay sat down with Mornings With Mero and recounted the ordeal and what it was like emerging from the coma, confused. He had no idea he had missed a week of his life. “I just remember waking up,” Tjay said. “It was a doctor or nurse named Lauren. She walked in and was like, ‘Oh, he’s up.’” According to HOT 97, he added, “She told me, 'You didn’t look so good last week.' And I’m like, ‘Last week?’... It didn’t feel like nothing. I didn’t even know what happened. I didn’t even know where I was at.”
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Tjay Didn't Think He Would Be Shot
Lil Tjay also admitted that prior to the shooting, he felt invincible. He thought that he could "do whatever" he wanted and never believed he would be shot. “The fact that I took any type of L or anything even happened to me that I didn’t plan, I was just like, ‘Oh sh*t, I could be just like anybody else,’” he said. Further, Tjay expressed he has changed how he approaches his career, being more intentional and careful about his choices.
Meanwhile, Mohamed Konate was reportedly charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of first-degree armed robbery, and several weapons offenses. Check out Lil Tjay's interview below.