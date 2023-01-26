Following a near-fatal shooting, Lil Tjay has slowly returned back to the fold. He hit the stage, once again, by the time 2022 ended and dished out a handful of singles. Fans have embraced his return with open arms, which reinforced 50 Cent’s prediction of Tjay’s career.

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Lil Tjay recalled the advice 50 Cent had for him after getting shot seven times. Fif, who survived a similar situation in 2000, told Tjay that he needed to use the recent situation to inspire new music.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 29: Lil Tjay performs onstage during Powerhouse NYC on October 29, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“Every artist needs pain or something to feed off of. This right here, you shake this shit off,” Tjay recounted of 50 Cent’s advice. “You got the length for greatness. You going to be bigger than ever.”

The shooter struck Lil Tjay with seven bullets in June 2022. The attack occurred outside of a Chipotle, leaving Tjay in a coma for five days. During his recovery in the hospital, he still managed to put in work. He recorded “Beat The Odds” from his hospital bed. After his release, he dropped off “FACESHOT,” which samples 50 Cent’s “Many Men” and carries the same resilient spirit.

Tjay also explained in the interview that the shooting provided him with a new outlook on life through numerology. “I got airlifted into the sky at 2:22, and it was June 22, 2022,” he said. “When I searched those numbers, it was like ‘God’s giving you the opportunity to change.’ I questioned God before that, I don’t anymore. I know God’s real, a billion percent.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Curtis “50 Cent” Jacksonattends the BMF Season 2 Los Angeles Premiere Event on January 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for STARZ)

Ultimately, he described himself as a “miracle kid” because of what he managed to overcome. At the same time, this gave him a new outlook on life and his career.

“I’m not on no tough-guy shit, or on some angel shit. I feel like a miracle kid. I feel like my purpose is bigger than I know. I’m just trying to figure out what life got in store for me. I know that I’m destined to win.”

[Via]