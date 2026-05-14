U Dig Me - Song by Kenny Muney

Kenny Muney is a Memphis artist whose new album "U Dig Me" is coming soon, and on Wednesday, the title track was released.

Kenny Muney's music is always packed with energy. The artist knows how to craft songs that are going to get you motivated to go out and just do something. He has a new album coming out called U Dig Me, and on Wednesday, he provided fans with the title track. Below, you can find the music video for the song, which ventures into NSFW territory a few times. Overall, it is a track that showcases Muney's ear for beats and his talent for crafting catchy songs. With a new album on the way, this is a solid teaser to get the fans warmed up.

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