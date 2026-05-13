GYSM (Get You Some Money) - Song by Skilla Baby

Detroit artist Skilla Baby is back with a soulful and catchy new single called "GYSM (Get You Some Money).

Jesse Powell’s 1996 song "You" serves as the backdrop for the new single from Skilla Baby, "GYSM." The Detroit artist has been known for hopping on top of soulful beats and delivering steady flows, as well as some confident lyrics. That is certainly the case on his latest song, as he advises you to "Get You Some Money." Skilla Baby's power is in his ability to swap between sounds and make things in his own unique way. On "GYSM," Skilla Baby proves yet again why he is such a revered songwriter when it comes to the youth movement in hip-hop.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!