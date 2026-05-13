GYSM (Get You Some Money) - Song by Skilla Baby

Jesse Powell’s 1996 song "You" serves as the backdrop for the new single from Skilla Baby, "GYSM." The Detroit artist has been known for hopping on top of soulful beats and delivering steady flows, as well as some confident lyrics. That is certainly the case on his latest song, as he advises you to "Get You Some Money." Skilla Baby's power is in his ability to swap between sounds and make things in his own unique way. On "GYSM," Skilla Baby proves yet again why he is such a revered songwriter when it comes to the youth movement in hip-hop.
Release Date: May 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A