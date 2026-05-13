Nicki Minaj is one of the most influential artists of her generation. One could make the argument that she is one of the most influential artists ever. Throughout the late 2010s, numerous women MCs came on the scene. At the time, many noted how their biggest influence was Nicki, who broke a lot of barriers on her way to the top.

Amidst her rise to fame, Nicki amassed a large and dedicated fanbase that is always willing to go to bat for her. The Barbz are a strong collective, and they have defended her through thick and thin. However, some of them aren't feeling so good after a recent unfollowing and blocking spree on X.

As you can see below, some of Nicki's biggest fan accounts are claiming that they were discarded by the artist after throwing some support behind 19-year-old South Carolina artist, Trim.

Trim has garnered comparisons to Nicki thanks to her voice, energetic songwriting, and fashion choices. She has also been compared to the likes of Doja Cat.

Trim Sounds A Lot Like Nicki Minaj

The Nicki Minaj fan accounts claim that the unfollows and blocks came after speaking positively of Trim. The artist recently performed at Rolling Loud, garnering some criticism for her raw stage presence. During her set, the artist acknowledged her shortcomings, noting how she is still growing as an artist.

In the post above from Live Bitez, it should be noted that the first slide is from an old video. However, the rest of the slides correspond to the current situation.

Ultimately, some of the Barbz are feeling saddened and left out by this latest development. Whether or not Nicki eventually embraces Trim remains to be seen.