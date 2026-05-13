Stan twitter

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Nicki Minaj Seemingly Unfollows & Blocks Fan Accounts For Supporting Trim
Up-and-coming artist Trim has some very real similarities to Nicki Minaj, and it appears as though the legend doesn't approve.
By
Alexander Cole
May 13, 2026