Foogiano's Manager Sets The Record Straight Amid Rumor That He's Back In Jail

Just a few weeks ago, Foogiano was released from jail after a five-year stay stemming from a probation violation. The artist had previously been accused of having a firearm as a convicted felon. As the story goes, the rapper took off his ankle monitor and fled, which landed him a five-year sentence.

Since getting out of jail a few weeks ago, the artist has made some headlines. After all, he is an artist signed to Gucci Mane. Weeks before his release, Pooh Shiesty was arrested alongside Big30 and his own father for allegedly robbing and kidnapping Gucci. This was allegedly done over a contract dispute.

Foogiano did not take long to comment on the situation. He changed his Instagram profile photo to Pooh Shiesty and took a stance against snitching.

On Monday, a report surfaced on No Jumper, claiming that Foogiano was back in jail. However, the person who posted the report failed to do some basic fact-checking. Montgomery Residential Re-Entry Management was mistaken for a jail. Instead, it is simply a halfway house that helps transition former inmates back into society.

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Foogiano Is Not In Jail

Foogiano's manager even took to social media to confirm that the artist was not in jail and was doing just fine. For the time being, he is staying at the halfway house and slowly but surely getting himself back out there.

All of this just goes to show that you always need to check your facts before jumping to conclusions. At this time, Foogiano himself has not commented on the situation.