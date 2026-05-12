Foogiano's Manager Sets The Record Straight Amid Rumor That He's Back In Jail

BY Alexander Cole
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Foogiano Release Prison
Image Via Foogiano On YouTube
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A report circulated online Monday stating that Foogiano was back in jail, although turned out to not be the case.

Just a few weeks ago, Foogiano was released from jail after a five-year stay stemming from a probation violation. The artist had previously been accused of having a firearm as a convicted felon. As the story goes, the rapper took off his ankle monitor and fled, which landed him a five-year sentence.

Since getting out of jail a few weeks ago, the artist has made some headlines. After all, he is an artist signed to Gucci Mane. Weeks before his release, Pooh Shiesty was arrested alongside Big30 and his own father for allegedly robbing and kidnapping Gucci. This was allegedly done over a contract dispute.

Foogiano did not take long to comment on the situation. He changed his Instagram profile photo to Pooh Shiesty and took a stance against snitching.

On Monday, a report surfaced on No Jumper, claiming that Foogiano was back in jail. However, the person who posted the report failed to do some basic fact-checking. Montgomery Residential Re-Entry Management was mistaken for a jail. Instead, it is simply a halfway house that helps transition former inmates back into society.

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Foogiano Is Not In Jail

Foogiano's manager even took to social media to confirm that the artist was not in jail and was doing just fine. For the time being, he is staying at the halfway house and slowly but surely getting himself back out there.

All of this just goes to show that you always need to check your facts before jumping to conclusions. At this time, Foogiano himself has not commented on the situation.

This is a developing story, and we will be sure to keep you informed on the latest details.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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