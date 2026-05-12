BULLDAWG - Album by Kenny Mason

Kenny Mason is an artist that fans are always eager to hear more from. Overall, he has dropped some sensational projects to start his young career. Furthermore, he has managed to build hype over the last few months with his Pup Pack series. On Tuesday, Mason is back, this time with a full-length project, BULLDAWG. This exciting new project contains 15 tracks and some features from the likes of JID, Paris Texas, and even Dominic Fike. If you are a fan of Kenny Mason, then this new album is going to be a must-listen.
Release Date: May 12, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for BULLDAWG
- BULLKILLER
- BOUNCE WIT ME
- DOOR SWANGIN
- WHATUWANNASAY?
- CITGO
- JUNKYARD FREESTYLE
- BREAK TIME ft. SMJ
- HERE II STAY (Interlude)
- TEST ME ft. JID
- BE WHAT I WANT ft. Paris Texas
- STREET CAR
- BLACK FIT
- COME TRUE
- FIND GOD ft. Dominic Fike
- 7ELEVEN