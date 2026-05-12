BULLDAWG - Album by Kenny Mason

Kenny Mason has become a beacon of consistency with his music, and he showed off his talents on his new album, "BULLDAWG."

Kenny Mason is an artist that fans are always eager to hear more from. Overall, he has dropped some sensational projects to start his young career. Furthermore, he has managed to build hype over the last few months with his Pup Pack series. On Tuesday, Mason is back, this time with a full-length project, BULLDAWG. This exciting new project contains 15 tracks and some features from the likes of JID, Paris Texas, and even Dominic Fike . If you are a fan of Kenny Mason, then this new album is going to be a must-listen.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!