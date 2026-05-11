The Assembly - Album by E-40, Cousin Fik, and Hitta Slim

The Assembly is a new rap group from E-40, featuring Hitta Slim and Cousin Fik. On Friday, they dropped their self-titled record.

West Coast hip-hop legend E-40 has created a new rap group, featuring Cousin Fik and Hitta Slim. All three artists are from California, and their musical styles align in a way that makes collaboration all but guaranteed. The Assembly is the name of this new group, and on Friday, they dropped off their debut, self-titled project. This new album doesn't contain any features, and it is 10 tracks long. E-40, Hitta Slim, and Cousin Fik handle all of the tracks here. It makes for a consistent listen. The chemistry between the three artists is off the charts, and their energy certainly helps make the record infectious. If you love West Coast rap, this is an album to check out.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!