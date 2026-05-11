The Assembly - Album by E-40, Cousin Fik, and Hitta Slim

West Coast hip-hop legend E-40 has created a new rap group, featuring Cousin Fik and Hitta Slim. All three artists are from California, and their musical styles align in a way that makes collaboration all but guaranteed. The Assembly is the name of this new group, and on Friday, they dropped off their debut, self-titled project. This new album doesn't contain any features, and it is 10 tracks long. E-40, Hitta Slim, and Cousin Fik handle all of the tracks here. It makes for a consistent listen. The chemistry between the three artists is off the charts, and their energy certainly helps make the record infectious. If you love West Coast rap, this is an album to check out.
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for The Assembly
- Penalty
- Mob throb
- What Is Look'n Like
- Bang'N On'Em
- Play For Keeps
- Peon
- I Want All Dat
- Do They Job
- That's All I ask
- Super Sucka