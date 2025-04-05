Cousin Fik, E-40, & Too $hort Link For Booty Shaking Anthem "Thangin"

Cousin Fik wants it to be a "suns out buns out" kind of summer this year and this new single "Thangin" should do the trick. It's the Bay Area rapper's first release of any kind in a little while. The last time we heard from the West Coast MC was back in 2022 with his In a Deep Bag project. He's been active more recently than though, but as a feature artist. He's been helping out Hitta Slim the most as of late. Overall, the 2020's decade has not seen Fik (pronounced Feek) at his most active. He really shined in the late 2000s and early 2010s when he latched onto E-40's imprint Sick Wid It Records. But he's looking to dominate the hotter months over in Cali with "Thangin" and reestablish himself.
To help him are his label boss and Oakland legend Too $hort. Overall, this track focuses on one thing and one thing only. Booty. Little ones, big ones, natural ones, BBLs, it doesn't matter. Produced by Bijan, it's got a lot of West Coast bounce to give the ladies the encouragement to shake what they got. It's minimalism allows for Cousin Fik, E-40, and Too $hort to deliver some admittedly funny and clever one liners. "You got a dump truck, Ima need a CDL." Or there's "When that thang thang, them two cheeks get together like gang gang." "Thangin" had one mission, and it succeeded. Hopefully, this signals that a new Cousin Fik album is in the works. This single would serve well on its own. But maybe this will at least inspire him to get back in the studio to end his drought of LPs.
