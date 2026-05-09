Better Place – Song by Roga Raph

"Better Place" by Roga Raph is the latest single from the emerging New York rapper, and will please lovers of gritty and perseverant hip-hop.

Roga Raph is making a name for himself in New York hip-hop with enveloping samples, expansive lyrical skill, and a gritty perspective that champions perseverance. His new single "Better Place" embodies this very well with a cycling sample chop that boasts dusty percussion to ground his free-flowing delivery. The track deals with themes artistic ambitions and pressures, real-life obstacles on that path, and striving for a better situation every day. Roga handles the production on here by himself, and we can't wait to hear his talents develop. "Better Place" is a simple but powerful record that will give listeners the necessary fuel to put one foot in front of the other.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.