Better Place – Song by Roga Raph

Roga Raph is making a name for himself in New York hip-hop with enveloping samples, expansive lyrical skill, and a gritty perspective that champions perseverance. His new single "Better Place" embodies this very well with a cycling sample chop that boasts dusty percussion to ground his free-flowing delivery. The track deals with themes artistic ambitions and pressures, real-life obstacles on that path, and striving for a better situation every day. Roga handles the production on here by himself, and we can't wait to hear his talents develop. "Better Place" is a simple but powerful record that will give listeners the necessary fuel to put one foot in front of the other.
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Better Place
Road was paved, filled with booby traps at every station,
Take no path, just brought them to a bad destination,
Escorted by the wrong guys,
They ask questions and make sure the true answer hides
With files from Bryson “Boom” Paul