Aftertaste - Song by Anderson .Paak & DEAN

Anderson .Paak is helping to promote the movie K-POPS! with a strong selection of songs involving Korean artists. His latest effort in this vein is the new R&B-pop crossover "Aftertaste." This new song features DEAN, a Korean R&B artist with a smooth voice. Overall, the two combine for a catchy and bubbly pop hit that will certainly turn a few heads. The song isn't Paak's typical sound, but that is what will help to draw in new audiences.
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: K-POPS! Soundtrack
Quotable Lyrics from Aftertaste
I feel the passion in here comin' alive, strawberry wine
This turnin' me on more than a fever
It's more than I need, yeah (Come on)
Every time you leave a trace (Say that)