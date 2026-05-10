Better Days - Song by Naomi Sharon

Naomi Sharon is an artist who has gotten some pretty massive co-signs in the early stages of her career. However, it is for very good reasons. She is an R&B singer with an incredibly moving and powerful voice. That voice can be heard on her latest song, "Better Days." This is yet another moving piece of work from the artist, who continues to build her craft. It is a heartfelt and introspective song. One that will tug at the heartstrings of her listeners.
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Better Days
Overthinking conversations that I'm having in my head
Wondering if I should just lay here and put it all to bed
My imagination, it runs away with my common sense
Every word unspoken is still something that I shoulda said