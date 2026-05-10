Better Days - Song by Naomi Sharon

Naomi Sharon is an artist with a stunning voice, and her new song "Better Days" shows off that vocal talent to the fullest.

Overthinking conversations that I'm having in my head Wondering if I should just lay here and put it all to bed My imagination, it runs away with my common sense Every word unspoken is still something that I shoulda said

Naomi Sharon is an artist who has gotten some pretty massive co-signs in the early stages of her career. However, it is for very good reasons. She is an R&B singer with an incredibly moving and powerful voice. That voice can be heard on her latest song, "Better Days." This is yet another moving piece of work from the artist, who continues to build her craft. It is a heartfelt and introspective song. One that will tug at the heartstrings of her listeners.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!