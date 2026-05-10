Ocean Light (Phase 1: Prelude) - Song by Navy Blue

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ocean Light (Phase 1_ Prelude) Ocean Light (Phase 1_ Prelude)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Navy Blue is an artist who pours his heart out into his music, and his latest track, "Ocean Light," is a prime example of that.

Navy Blue continues to be one of hip-hop's most introspective and literary artists. His poetry is sublime, and whenever he drops a new song or album, he commands attention. That is especially true with his latest offering, "Ocean Light (Phase 1: Prelude)." This appears to be some sort of teaser for a larger project on the horizon. Having said that, the song contains some beautifully written lyrics that are rapped with confidence over a gorgeous guitar-driven instrumental. It is a song that you can lose yourself in over the course of the two-minute runtime. We can't wait to hear what else Navy Blue has in store for us in 2026.

Release Date: May 8, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Ocean Light (Phase 1: Prelude)

Sat by a stump at the mouth of the river
Was a boy on his own like Jonas in The Giver
Unless he hoard what he swore to get rid of
He'll be here forever, through the carried and delivered

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again
Comments 0