Ocean Light (Phase 1: Prelude) - Song by Navy Blue

Navy Blue continues to be one of hip-hop's most introspective and literary artists. His poetry is sublime, and whenever he drops a new song or album, he commands attention. That is especially true with his latest offering, "Ocean Light (Phase 1: Prelude)." This appears to be some sort of teaser for a larger project on the horizon. Having said that, the song contains some beautifully written lyrics that are rapped with confidence over a gorgeous guitar-driven instrumental. It is a song that you can lose yourself in over the course of the two-minute runtime. We can't wait to hear what else Navy Blue has in store for us in 2026.
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Ocean Light (Phase 1: Prelude)
Sat by a stump at the mouth of the river
Was a boy on his own like Jonas in The Giver
Unless he hoard what he swore to get rid of
He'll be here forever, through the carried and delivered