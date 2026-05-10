Ocean Light (Phase 1: Prelude) - Song by Navy Blue

Navy Blue is an artist who pours his heart out into his music, and his latest track, "Ocean Light," is a prime example of that.

Sat by a stump at the mouth of the river Was a boy on his own like Jonas in The Giver Unless he hoard what he swore to get rid of He'll be here forever, through the carried and delivered

Navy Blue continues to be one of hip-hop's most introspective and literary artists. His poetry is sublime, and whenever he drops a new song or album, he commands attention. That is especially true with his latest offering, "Ocean Light (Phase 1: Prelude)." This appears to be some sort of teaser for a larger project on the horizon. Having said that, the song contains some beautifully written lyrics that are rapped with confidence over a gorgeous guitar-driven instrumental. It is a song that you can lose yourself in over the course of the two-minute runtime. We can't wait to hear what else Navy Blue has in store for us in 2026.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!