Body - Song by Lancey Foux

Lancey Foux is preparing his new album, The Time Of Our Lives, and with that has come a fresh new single, "Body." This is the kind of song that fans will be thrilled to hear. It is yet another progression of Lancey's sound. Overall, this is a track that could be heard at the club, with everyone dancing vigorously. The word "Body" is repeated over and over again throughout the song, all while the hypnotic production completely takes over. It's a song that shows Lancey can operate within many different styles and subgenres. For fans, this will certainly be an enthralling listen.
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: The Time Of Our Lives
Quotable Lyrics from Body
You know I stay on you like your clothes, I stay on your body
You know, you know, you know when you call, I'll be on your body
Fuck you, I'ma wait, fuck out the door, fuck your way of standing
You know, when I get you, I'ma make you understand your body