Body - Song by Lancey Foux

Lancey Foux is a staple of UK rap, and his latest track "Body" is a scintillating effort that will hypnotize you from the opening moments.

You know I stay on you like your clothes, I stay on your body You know, you know, you know when you call, I'll be on your body Fuck you, I'ma wait, fuck out the door, fuck your way of standing You know, when I get you, I'ma make you understand your body

Lancey Foux is preparing his new album, The Time Of Our Lives, and with that has come a fresh new single, "Body." This is the kind of song that fans will be thrilled to hear. It is yet another progression of Lancey's sound. Overall, this is a track that could be heard at the club, with everyone dancing vigorously. The word "Body" is repeated over and over again throughout the song, all while the hypnotic production completely takes over. It's a song that shows Lancey can operate within many different styles and subgenres. For fans, this will certainly be an enthralling listen.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!