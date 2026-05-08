I Wanna Rock - Song by Cash Cobain

Cash Cobain's Sexy Drill movement has been one of the most popular subgenres to come out of New York in the last few years. With each new project, Cobain has refreshed his sound and has continued evolving. That is most certainly the case on the new track, "I Wanna Rock," which will be featured on his upcoming album, PARTY WITH SLIZZY. This song features some gorgeous piano passages, as well as some danceable percussion. Cash Cobain's vocals are subdued and laid back on this song, creating an undeniable vibe. The final moments of the track are an instrumental passage that reinforces the pianos, and creates a somber mood that has us intrigued for the direction of the album.
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop, Sexy Drill
Album: PARTY WITH SLIZZY
Quotable Lyrics from I Wanna Rock
Don't stop, pop that, pop that, let me see you do it
My ex was a problem, I had you as the solution
I ain't tryna play, lil' bae, I wanna get straight to it
Back to my old ho, back to my old hoes