I Wanna Rock - Song by Cash Cobain

With Cash Cobain preparing his new album, "PARTY WITH SLIZZY," he has dropped off the somber new track, "I Wanna Rock."

Don't stop, pop that, pop that, let me see you do it My ex was a problem, I had you as the solution I ain't tryna play, lil' bae, I wanna get straight to it Back to my old ho, back to my old hoes

Cash Cobain's Sexy Drill movement has been one of the most popular subgenres to come out of New York in the last few years. With each new project, Cobain has refreshed his sound and has continued evolving. That is most certainly the case on the new track, "I Wanna Rock," which will be featured on his upcoming album, PARTY WITH SLIZZY. This song features some gorgeous piano passages, as well as some danceable percussion. Cash Cobain's vocals are subdued and laid back on this song, creating an undeniable vibe. The final moments of the track are an instrumental passage that reinforces the pianos, and creates a somber mood that has us intrigued for the direction of the album.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!