Ludacris To Receive His Rightful Flowers As Black Music Hall Of Fame Inductee

We really don’t give Ludacris his flowers enough. From the cartoonishly vibrant music videos that paired perfectly with his equally animated wordplay, Luda’s reign often gets overlooked in the broader conversation about music. Then, we look at his foray into movies and television, and it’s evident that his talents never stopped shining after he transitioned out of hip-hop full-time. And with a career that’s been as fruitful as his, it’s only right that the Word Of Mouf rapper gets the recognition he deserves.

Ludacris will be inducted into the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame this summer. The event will take place on June 1st at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, Luda’s hometown. “A trailblazer of Southern hip-hop, Ludacris helped define an era with his sharp lyricism, charismatic delivery, and larger-than-life presence,” an Instagram post reads. “From chart-topping hits to cultural anthems, his influence spans music, film, and entrepreneurship, shaping the sound and spirit of a generation while continuing to inspire artists worldwide.”

In addition to Ludacris, Organized Noize, Bishop Paul Morton, Jack The Rapper, Maynard H. Jackson, and Davido will also be honored at the event.

Black Walk Of Fame Will Honor Ludacris

As pointed out by All Hip Hop, Luda is the highest-selling solo Southern hip-hop artist of all time. In the US, he’s moved 15 million records. Across the globe, that number is upwards of 25 million.

Outside of rap, Ludacris has cemented his name in acting and business, too. He’s appeared in critically acclaimed movies like Crash, Blockbuster franchises like Fast & Furious, and even animated TV shows like The Simpsons and Robot Chicken.

In the past few months, Ludacris has also shown that he’s not completely done with music either. He’s released singles like “Pull Over” and “44 Bars,” and recently appeared alongside Teezo Touchdown on Mike WiLL Made-It on “D33P3R.”