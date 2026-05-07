Ludacris To Receive His Rightful Flowers As Black Music Hall Of Fame Inductee

BY Aron A.
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NBA: All Star-Saturday Night
Feb 14, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Ludacris performs during NBA All Star Saturday Night at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
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Davido, Organized Noize, Jack The Rapper and more will alsobe inducted.

We really don’t give Ludacris his flowers enough. From the cartoonishly vibrant music videos that paired perfectly with his equally animated wordplay, Luda’s reign often gets overlooked in the broader conversation about music. Then, we look at his foray into movies and television, and it’s evident that his talents never stopped shining after he transitioned out of hip-hop full-time. And with a career that’s been as fruitful as his, it’s only right that the Word Of Mouf rapper gets the recognition he deserves.

Ludacris will be inducted into the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame this summer. The event will take place on June 1st at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, Luda’s hometown. “A trailblazer of Southern hip-hop, Ludacris helped define an era with his sharp lyricism, charismatic delivery, and larger-than-life presence,” an Instagram post reads. “From chart-topping hits to cultural anthems, his influence spans music, film, and entrepreneurship, shaping the sound and spirit of a generation while continuing to inspire artists worldwide.”

In addition to Ludacris, Organized Noize, Bishop Paul Morton, Jack The Rapper, Maynard H. Jackson, and Davido will also be honored at the event. 

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Black Walk Of Fame Will Honor Ludacris

As pointed out by All Hip Hop, Luda is the highest-selling solo Southern hip-hop artist of all time. In the US, he’s moved 15 million records. Across the globe, that number is upwards of 25 million. 

Outside of rap, Ludacris has cemented his name in acting and business, too. He’s appeared in critically acclaimed movies like Crash, Blockbuster franchises like Fast & Furious, and even animated TV shows like The Simpsons and Robot Chicken

In the past few months, Ludacris has also shown that he’s not completely done with music either. He’s released singles like “Pull Over” and “44 Bars,” and recently appeared alongside Teezo Touchdown on Mike WiLL Made-It on “D33P3R.” 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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