Source Close to Giovanna Battaglia Clears The Air Following A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Debacle

A video of A$AP Rocky and Rihanna following the Met Gala has been going viral online as of late. In the video, the two can be seen inside some sort of van, having what appears to be an argument. The two didn't appear to be happy with one another, and this set off a chain reaction of speculation throughout social media.

Stan accounts began sifting through hours of video footage just to find something that could explain what happened between the two. One of these accounts found a video of A$AP Rocky laughing it up with a woman in the background of a Rihanna interview. The implication was that Rihanna was upset with Rocky for potentially "flirting" with other women. This was then picked up by TMZ, who amplified the post.

The woman in the video was subsequently identified as Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert. She is a prominent businesswoman in the fashion industry and a former model. While she had attended the Met Gala with singer EJAE, users online couldn't help but craft a narrative in their head.

Giovanna Battaglia's Rep Reveals The Truth

According to an update from TMZ, a source close to the situation is completely exonerating Rocky and Battaglia Engelbert from any wrongdoing. The source revealed that Battaglia had actually started talking to Rihanna first. It just so happens that the two have known each other for a long time. Furthermore, Battaglia has "a lot of respect" for the singer.

Ultimately, this is just yet another case of the internet turning something into a bigger event than it actually is. Living life in the public eye must be extremely difficult, especially when these kinds of things consistently happen.