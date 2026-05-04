Kanye West Receives Standing Ovation At Dave Chappelle's Comedy Show

Dave Chappelle has consistently been a huge supporter of Kanye West over the years. Even when Ye is going through his roughest moments in the public eye, Chappelle has been there to drum up some support.

Chappelle is no stranger to controversy, so it should come as no surprise that he would have some empathy for his friend. With that being said, Ye is currently in the midst of a comeback of sorts. His new album, Bully, was a modest success, and his two-night showcase at SoFi Stadium was a celebration of his career.

Now, Ye is gearing up to travel to Europe, where he will perform in a plethora of cities. While the UK has banned the artist, there are still other countries willing to welcome him with open arms.

Slowly but surely, West is finding himself re-accepted into certain spaces. For instance, last night, West was brought out at The Comedy Store during Dave Chappelle's set. According to TMZ, he received a standing ovation, as fans were incredibly excited to see him.

Dave Chappelle Brings Out Ye

While Ye is in the midst of a comeback, very seldom do we see him in public. Even during the rollout for Bully, he largely shielded himself from the spotlight. Instead, he let his music and his performances do the talking.

Whether or not this continues is something that is impossible to predict. Ye has been unpredictable throughout his career, and it's hard to imagine a world in which that is no longer the case. It would take years without incident for fans to accept that he's truly changed.

There are some hip-hop fans who have yet to forgive West. Some checked out as soon as he went MAGA back in 2018. Others did so when he ran for president. Meanwhile, most of his fanbase left during his Nazi phase.