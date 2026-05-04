Kanye West Receives Standing Ovation At Dave Chappelle's Comedy Show

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
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Dave Chappelle had a show last night at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood, and it just so happened to feature an appearance from Kanye West.

Dave Chappelle has consistently been a huge supporter of Kanye West over the years. Even when Ye is going through his roughest moments in the public eye, Chappelle has been there to drum up some support.

Chappelle is no stranger to controversy, so it should come as no surprise that he would have some empathy for his friend. With that being said, Ye is currently in the midst of a comeback of sorts. His new album, Bully, was a modest success, and his two-night showcase at SoFi Stadium was a celebration of his career.

Now, Ye is gearing up to travel to Europe, where he will perform in a plethora of cities. While the UK has banned the artist, there are still other countries willing to welcome him with open arms.

Slowly but surely, West is finding himself re-accepted into certain spaces. For instance, last night, West was brought out at The Comedy Store during Dave Chappelle's set. According to TMZ, he received a standing ovation, as fans were incredibly excited to see him.

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Dave Chappelle Brings Out Ye

While Ye is in the midst of a comeback, very seldom do we see him in public. Even during the rollout for Bully, he largely shielded himself from the spotlight. Instead, he let his music and his performances do the talking.

Whether or not this continues is something that is impossible to predict. Ye has been unpredictable throughout his career, and it's hard to imagine a world in which that is no longer the case. It would take years without incident for fans to accept that he's truly changed.

There are some hip-hop fans who have yet to forgive West. Some checked out as soon as he went MAGA back in 2018. Others did so when he ran for president. Meanwhile, most of his fanbase left during his Nazi phase.

A return to his glory days is unrealistic. One can only hope that Ye continues down this path of tranquility and finds peace with himself.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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