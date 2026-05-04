Deiondra Sanders Responds To Jacquees Calling Her A Liar Amid Co-Parenting Dispute

Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees are in the midst of a co-parenting dispute involving their recently born son, Snow.

She also reasserts that she has been a good mother to Snow and that she has never been bitter throughout the situation. When commenters told her to stop airing out personal business online, Sanders explained that she wants to set the record straight, especially when Jacquees is calling her a liar.

This sparked a response from Sanders, who would eventually get into it with various users in The Shade Room's comments section. As you will see below, Sanders attempts to set the record straight, alleging that she had just gotten off FaceTime with Jacquees.

Sanders claims the only time she refused was due to a situation in which Jacquees' family wanted him all alone. At the time, they were allegedly friendly with someone who threatened Snow's life. Snow was also much younger, and Sanders did not feel comfortable with the situation.

Back in December, Jacquees accused Sanders of keeping him from seeing his son. Over the weekend, Deiondra Sanders took to her Instagram, where she addressed the narratives surrounding her relationship with Jacquees. In The Shade Room's post below , you can find a screenshot of this Instagram story, in which Sanders notes that Jacquees is always welcome to see his on.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!