"Love & Hip-Hop" Announces Six-Part "Final Chapter"

"Love & Hip-Hop" is one of Paramount's biggest reality TV properties, although this Fall, it will be coming to an end.

“The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ franchise has always been about the people. The incredible talent who trusted us with their real lives, the exceptional producers who poured themselves into every storyline…” Love & Hip Hop: The Final Chapter executive producer Lashan Browning explained. “Their dedication is why this franchise resonated for so many years. As we step into this final chapter, we’re making sure our ending hits like it should, for our talent in front of and behind the camera, and for every fan who’s been rocking with us from day one. Once more for the culture.”

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!