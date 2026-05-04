"Love & Hip-Hop" Announces Six-Part "Final Chapter"

BY Alexander Cole
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7/11/18 2:15:52 PM -- New York, NY -- Mona Scott-Young (born February 15, 1967) is an American media mogul, television
7/11/18 2:15:52 PM -- New York, NY -- Mona Scott-Young (born February 15, 1967) is an American media mogul, television producer, executive producer and entrepreneur. She is the CEO of the multi-media entertainment company Monami Entertainment, best known for producing the VH1 reality television franchise Love &amp; Hip Hop.- Photo by Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY staff ORG XMIT: RD xxxxx SCOTT YOUNG 07/11/2018 [Via MerlinFTP Drop] Mona Scott-Young, 51, is an American media mogul, television producer, executive producer and entrepreneur. She is the CEO of the multi-media entertainment company Monami Entertainment, best known for producing the VH1 reality television franchise "Love &amp; Hip Hop." USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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"Love & Hip-Hop" is one of Paramount's biggest reality TV properties, although this Fall, it will be coming to an end.

Love & Hip-Hop is a show that made a major impact on the cultural zeitgeist throughout the mid to late 2010s. Since its inception in 2011, the show has taken us to cities like New York, Miami, Atlanta, and even Los Angeles.

However, after a 15-year run, the show is officially coming to an end. In a press release, Paramount revealed that a six-part finale series called Love & Hip-Hop: The Final Chapter will be released in the Fall. There is no official release date at this time.

“The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ franchise has always been about the people. The incredible talent who trusted us with their real lives, the exceptional producers who poured themselves into every storyline…” Love & Hip Hop: The Final Chapter executive producer Lashan Browning explained. “Their dedication is why this franchise resonated for so many years. As we step into this final chapter, we’re making sure our ending hits like it should, for our talent in front of and behind the camera, and for every fan who’s been rocking with us from day one. Once more for the culture.”

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Love & Hip-Hop Comes To An End

Love & Hip-Hop was a show that featured numerous rap superstars. Cardi B, Joe Budden, Safaree, Remy Ma, and many others are considered alumni of the program.

"Love & Hip Hop has been a part of the fabric of VH1 and of the culture for over 15 years. This limited series is our love letter to the cast, fans, producers, and everyone who made the franchise a success and forever changed reality television," said MTVE Executive Vice President, Sitarah Pendelton.

This marks the end of an era for reality TV. Love & Hip-Hop set a high standard, and over the years, the show has been replicated by various other properties to varying degrees of success.

The finale series promises to be a unique retrospective on the series and the influence it had on culture as a whole.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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