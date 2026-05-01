The Morning Bang - EP by B.o.B

B.o.B has done a lot of experimenting over the last few years and for this new EP, he's trying his hand at South African music genres.

B.o.B may not be a commercial darling anymore, but that doesn't mean that the Georgia rapper, songwriter and producer isn't doing interesting things. Since going independent, he's really experimented with other genres and explored how to execute those respective sounds well. On his brand-new, five-track EP, The Morning Bang, the "Airplanes" artist puts his spin on South African genres like amapiano and Gqom. The latter has grown in popularity over the last decade and is essentially the country's version of electronic dance music. Adding more authenticity points to this release is that B.o.B recorded and produced the tape in native country. Give it a try a below. Note: As of now, it's not on Spotify but it can be found on Apple Music below or with the link above.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.