The Morning Bang - EP by B.o.B

B.o.B may not be a commercial darling anymore, but that doesn't mean that the Georgia rapper, songwriter and producer isn't doing interesting things. Since going independent, he's really experimented with other genres and explored how to execute those respective sounds well. On his brand-new, five-track EP, The Morning Bang, the "Airplanes" artist puts his spin on South African genres like amapiano and Gqom. The latter has grown in popularity over the last decade and is essentially the country's version of electronic dance music. Adding more authenticity points to this release is that B.o.B recorded and produced the tape in native country. Give it a try a below. Note: As of now, it's not on Spotify but it can be found on Apple Music below or with the link above.
Release Date: April 30, 2026
Genre: Amapiano
Tracklist for The Morning Bang:
- Roll Dat Gas (feat. Que DJ & Sherwood And The Loud Pack)
- CTS (feat. Money Badoo & Chley)
- Incwadi (feat. Que DJ
- OT
- Dangerous For You (feat. Chley)
Prior to the release of The Morning Bang, B.o.B dropped one single ahead of it called "Incwadi" back on December 5, 2025.