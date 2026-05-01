Love You Better – Song by Layla Rey

If you're looking for a complicated but earnest EDM-pop cut about romantic tension, Layla Rey's "Love You Better" is here to please.

Layla Rey is putting out a new album called Love At First Lust soon, and her new single "Love You Better" is leading the charge for it. It's an EDM-pop track with an entrancing house beat, soaring and dynamic vocals, and plenty of catchy melodies to keep the dance floor going. It's a complex but earnest reflection on romantic tensions, wanting to let someone in your life, but not being able to heal old wounds. The performance builds on itself towards a climactic moment, and it never loses sight of its energetic mission. Layla Rey's "Love You Better" crystallizes all those complicated emotions into a cathartic dance cut. We hope there's even better material on the way.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.