Love You Better – Song by Layla Rey

Layla Rey is putting out a new album called Love At First Lust soon, and her new single "Love You Better" is leading the charge for it. It's an EDM-pop track with an entrancing house beat, soaring and dynamic vocals, and plenty of catchy melodies to keep the dance floor going. It's a complex but earnest reflection on romantic tensions, wanting to let someone in your life, but not being able to heal old wounds. The performance builds on itself towards a climactic moment, and it never loses sight of its energetic mission. Layla Rey's "Love You Better" crystallizes all those complicated emotions into a cathartic dance cut. We hope there's even better material on the way.
Release Date: May 1, 2026
Genre: R&B/Pop
Album: Love At First Lust
Quotable Lyrics from Love You Better
Love you better,
I wanna, love you better,
Give you more than my past ever let me