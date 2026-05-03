Grind It Up – Song by Fetty P Franklin

Fetty P Franklin is seemingly gearing up for a new album soon, and his new single "Grind It Up" is a promising tease of whatever's next. A brass sample opens the track up with resonant kicks and a jittery trap-style percussion pattern, later leading into light swirling synths and a bouncy, catchy chorus. He does very well on the track with some unconventional flows and some charismatic moments, displaying a lot of fun energy. The Charlotte MC doesn't reinvent the wheel here, but there are a few sharp lines here to hold fans over. We'll see if a new project capitalizes on the potential of "Grind It Up."
Release Date: May 1, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Grind It Up
If you scared of jail, get a job,
'Cause your home might be a new prison,
See, I know what came with it,
But I don't mind dying hard like Bruce Willis