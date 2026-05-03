Grind It Up – Song by Fetty P Franklin

Fetty P Franklin is putting on for Charlotte, North Carolina with his new single "Grind It Up," which pairs bounce with boldness.

Fetty P Franklin is seemingly gearing up for a new album soon, and his new single "Grind It Up" is a promising tease of whatever's next. A brass sample opens the track up with resonant kicks and a jittery trap-style percussion pattern, later leading into light swirling synths and a bouncy, catchy chorus. He does very well on the track with some unconventional flows and some charismatic moments, displaying a lot of fun energy. The Charlotte MC doesn't reinvent the wheel here, but there are a few sharp lines here to hold fans over. We'll see if a new project capitalizes on the potential of "Grind It Up."

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.