A Time To Hurt, A Time To Heal (ATH2) - Album by Luhh Dyl

Detroit MC Luhh Dyl is standing out at just 21 years old, and his new album "A Time To Hurt, A Time To Heal" is full of growth.

Luhh Dyl has been on an impressive run to start 2026. The 21-year-old has a distinct sound, and one that fans are enjoying quite a bit. He is also an artist who can craft emotional songs with nice melodies. His beat selection is mature, and with his new album A Time To Hurt, A Time To Heal, he is showing off all the tricks he's learned. It's a double-disc project with a total of 21 songs and only a few features here and there. Luhh Dyl is looking to showcase that he can be more than just a singles artist, and so far, he's doing a great job of it.

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