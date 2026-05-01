A Time To Hurt, A Time To Heal (ATH2) - Album by Luhh Dyl

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
luhh dyl album artwork (1) luhh dyl album artwork (1)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Detroit MC Luhh Dyl is standing out at just 21 years old, and his new album "A Time To Hurt, A Time To Heal" is full of growth.

Luhh Dyl has been on an impressive run to start 2026. The 21-year-old has a distinct sound, and one that fans are enjoying quite a bit. He is also an artist who can craft emotional songs with nice melodies. His beat selection is mature, and with his new album A Time To Hurt, A Time To Heal, he is showing off all the tricks he's learned. It's a double-disc project with a total of 21 songs and only a few features here and there. Luhh Dyl is looking to showcase that he can be more than just a singles artist, and so far, he's doing a great job of it.

Release Date: May 1, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for A Time To Hurt, A Time To Heal (ATH2)
  1. A Momma's Prayer ft. Lihtz
  2. Miss You Tn
  3. Tour Life
  4. Ion Feel Em
  5. Say Dat Then
  6. Worth My While
  7. Put It On Somebody
  8. Rollin With Me
  9. Still Having Problems ft. NoCap
  10. New Edition ft. Luh Tyler, 1Up Tee, & Babyfxce E
  11. Dead Wrong
  12. Last Long
  13. Way It Goes
  14. Gimme A Sing
  15. Nobody Dere
  16. College Girl
  17. Get There
  18. For The Love Of Money
  19. Finding It
  20. Unwashable Scars
  21. Till Den
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again
Comments 0