A Time To Hurt, A Time To Heal (ATH2) - Album by Luhh Dyl

Luhh Dyl has been on an impressive run to start 2026. The 21-year-old has a distinct sound, and one that fans are enjoying quite a bit. He is also an artist who can craft emotional songs with nice melodies. His beat selection is mature, and with his new album A Time To Hurt, A Time To Heal, he is showing off all the tricks he's learned. It's a double-disc project with a total of 21 songs and only a few features here and there. Luhh Dyl is looking to showcase that he can be more than just a singles artist, and so far, he's doing a great job of it.
Release Date: May 1, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for A Time To Hurt, A Time To Heal (ATH2)
- A Momma's Prayer ft. Lihtz
- Miss You Tn
- Tour Life
- Ion Feel Em
- Say Dat Then
- Worth My While
- Put It On Somebody
- Rollin With Me
- Still Having Problems ft. NoCap
- New Edition ft. Luh Tyler, 1Up Tee, & Babyfxce E
- Dead Wrong
- Last Long
- Way It Goes
- Gimme A Sing
- Nobody Dere
- College Girl
- Get There
- For The Love Of Money
- Finding It
- Unwashable Scars
- Till Den