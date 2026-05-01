Bidness Is Boomin - EP by Shoreline Mafia

Shoreline Mafia are back and they are cooking up new music, including eight new songs on their new EP "Bidness Is Boomin"

Shoreline Mafia is a group that went its separate ways for a while. However, OHGEESYU and Fenix Flexin are back and better than ever. They have been cooking up new music, much to the delight of their fans. This includes the new EP, Bidness Is Boomin, which was released on Friday. This EP contains eight new songs, and it also contains that signature Shoreline Mafia sound. If you are a fan of the group, this is definitely worth checking out.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!