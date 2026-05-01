Bidness Is Boomin - EP by Shoreline Mafia

Shoreline Mafia is a group that went its separate ways for a while. However, OHGEESYU and Fenix Flexin are back and better than ever. They have been cooking up new music, much to the delight of their fans. This includes the new EP, Bidness Is Boomin, which was released on Friday. This EP contains eight new songs, and it also contains that signature Shoreline Mafia sound. If you are a fan of the group, this is definitely worth checking out.
Release Date: May 1, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Bidness Is Boomin
- Planet of the Apes
- We Like To Party
- Take U Home
- Wood Wire Buffs
- Out My Mind
- Rockin
- Fine Shyt
- Play Ball