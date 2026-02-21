Quickest Routes – Song by Shoreline Mafia & Disco Lines

Shoreline Mafia is back thanks to OHGEESY and Fenix Flexin reviving the group, and they recently linked up with Disco Lines for the new track "Quickest Routes." It appears on their new Disco Mafia Pack EP, which features Disco Lines' remixes of the Shoreline hits "Musty," "Bands," and "Nun Major," the last of which was assisted remix-wise by TOBEHONEST. All three remixed tracks also feature OTXBOYZ. As for the new track "Quickest Routes," shimmering piano keys slightly distort to enter a grimy and rubbery West Coast bounce. The percussion is crisp and sharp, the flows are malleable and catchy, and the woozy but tough vibe the track creates is pretty intoxicating. If you need a West Coast fix, Shoreline Mafia and Disco Lines are here to please.
Release Date: February 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Disco Mafia Pack
Quotable Lyrics from Quickest Routes
You ain't money over b***hes, then you not like me,
B***hes freeze up when they see me, I'm too icy,
Mе and Fenix back in business, gettin' pricеy,
I'ma Sagittarius, my son a Pisces