Quickest Routes – Song by Shoreline Mafia & Disco Lines

Shoreline Mafia and Disco Lines' "Quickest Routes" appears on their new remix EP, the four-cut "Disco Mafia Pack."

Shoreline Mafia is back thanks to OHGEESY and Fenix Flexin reviving the group, and they recently linked up with Disco Lines for the new track "Quickest Routes." It appears on their new Disco Mafia Pack EP, which features Disco Lines' remixes of the Shoreline hits "Musty," "Bands," and "Nun Major," the last of which was assisted remix-wise by TOBEHONEST. All three remixed tracks also feature OTXBOYZ. As for the new track "Quickest Routes," shimmering piano keys slightly distort to enter a grimy and rubbery West Coast bounce. The percussion is crisp and sharp, the flows are malleable and catchy, and the woozy but tough vibe the track creates is pretty intoxicating. If you need a West Coast fix, Shoreline Mafia and Disco Lines are here to please.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.