Proud Of Me - Song by Toosii

Toosii has been expanding his talents beyond just music. The man has been exploring a career in football, a sport that he is very clearly passionate about. However, that doesn't mean he is done with music. The artist is still teasing new songs, and on Friday, he dropped off his latest single, "Proud Of Me." With this song, we get a melodic rap performance that is going to tug at your heartstrings. Throughout the track, Toosii talks about his family back home, and how he hopes they notice his success. He is working hard for that family and hopes to be the best man he can be. The music video demonstrates this as he hangs out with the people who make up his community.