Proud Of Me - Song by Toosii

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Screenshot 2026-05-01 072255 Screenshot 2026-05-01 072255
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Toosii has been delivering some heartfelt tracks as of late, and that is exactly what he provided for fans on "Proud Of Me."

Toosii has been expanding his talents beyond just music. The man has been exploring a career in football, a sport that he is very clearly passionate about. However, that doesn't mean he is done with music. The artist is still teasing new songs, and on Friday, he dropped off his latest single, "Proud Of Me." With this song, we get a melodic rap performance that is going to tug at your heartstrings. Throughout the track, Toosii talks about his family back home, and how he hopes they notice his success. He is working hard for that family and hopes to be the best man he can be. The music video demonstrates this as he hangs out with the people who make up his community.

Release Date: May 1, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Proud Of Me

I remember back in the day, people was treatin' me flaw
I gave my heart to the world, and they turned they back, was flickin' me off
I gave my heart to thе trenches, they wantеd me behind walls
I had to choose bars and a cell or either put bars in a song

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
News Pen To Paper
Comments 0