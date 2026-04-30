TBG CEO Cleezy5 Dead At 46 After Baton Rouge Shooting

Tragedy has struck the hip-hop community once again, as yesterday (April 29), Cleezy5 was fatally shot outside of a Baton Rouge gym. According to WAFB, he was found dead at approximately 12:15 p.m. At the time of writing, no arrests have been made. He was 46 years old.

The Baton Rouge Police Department claims the attack was carried out by two men in masks. They believe Cleezy5 was targeted. Reportedly, the two suspects fled in a vehicle.

“It was a targeted attack. The victim was out there working out, we know those two suspects walked up and fired upon the victim multiple times killing him at the scene,” Lt. L’Jean McKneely, a BRPD public information officer, said. “We know it was two persons they walked up, they were masked, had masks on their face prior to doing the shooting, while doing the shooting."

“We know it was a vehicle somewhere close that they got into,” he continued, “We see and feel that there is some association involving certain groups here in Baton Rouge, but it’s nothing we can openly say at this time because it is an ongoing investigation."

Cleezy5 Shooting

“We know there’s a lot of social media chatter about this particular shooting, and we’re asking if anybody knows anything, please call us,” McKneely added. “We’re following up on all the leads that we have. We’re reviewing information and evidence that we have, but we need the public’s assistance. [...] The community wants to know."

Cleezy5 was the CEO of the Top Boy Gorilla collective and worked closely with artists like Fredo Bang. Since his passing, countless fans and peers have taken to social media to share their condolences.

"Dawg been holding it down for a min, rest in peace," one Twitter/X user writes. "Well there goes the future of rap music," another claims. Someone else says, "I hate that for fredo he been pushing peace."