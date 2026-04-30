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TBG CEO Cleezy5 Dead At 46 After Baton Rouge Shooting
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Cleezy5 was found dead outside of a a gym at approximately 12:15 p.m. yesterday (April 29).
By
Caroline Fisher
April 30, 2026