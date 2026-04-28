Cleetis Mack Of Digital Underground Passes Away

Cleetis Mack of Digital Underground fame has passed away, a representative for the artist confirmed to TMZ on Tuesday afternoon. Despite the confirmation, no further details on his cause of death or his exact age were provided. They wrote that his death "leaves a void in our Digital Underground family and in our hearts that can never truly be filled."

Digital Underground further reflected on Mack's impact in a statement, writing that he was "more than a part of the movement -- he was part of the soul behind it, bringing warmth, loyalty, and quiet strength to everyone around him. He will always be remembered by his humility, love, and spirited energy, qualities that lifted those around him and made a lasting impression on all who knew him."

When TMZ shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), fans flooded the replies with tributes to the late artist. "Mann.. sending my deepest condolences to his family.. him & Shock G up in heaven making beats!! Rest well Clee.. Oakland native!! !!" one fan wrote. One more added: "Another DU member gone… Cleetis Mack joins Shock G in the afterlife while the industry keeps popping pills and ignoring real talent. Humpty Dance curse hitting different." Another replied: "Rest easy .. Digital Underground was a foundational piece of West Coast hip hop history and Cleetis Mack was part of that legacy."

Cleetis Mack's Role In Digital Underground

🕊️ Digital Underground rap star Cleetis Mack has died. What we know: https://t.co/z7V2jeWKXD pic.twitter.com/JLUzveqb27 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 28, 2026

Shock G, Chopmaster J, and Kenny-K founded Digital Underground back in 1987. Cleetis Mack ended up joining six years later, dropping "Wussup Wit the Luv" as his first single with the group. That song featured an appearance from 2Pac, whose career the group helped to launch.