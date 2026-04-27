Le'Veon Bell Claims Mother Of His Child Is Sleeping With Future

Le'Veon Bell says that the mother of his child is currently in a relationship with Future. He opened up about the alleged situation during an interview on Respectfully: The Justin LaBoy Show, over the weekend.

“I think she’s with Future now," he said of his ex. "I think they’re like, together. I don’t think she’s his girlfriend, I just think they f*cking with each other. I don’t think Future got girlfriends do he? I feel like Future’s just f*cking. She’s getting slid.”

From there, he claimed that his new girlfriend let him know about the situation. “My girl knows this sh*t,” he said, adding that he is still paying her child support. “If you want the money, go ahead and have the money… It don’t bother me… This n***a Future blocked me on Instagram. I don’t even know what I did," he added. "I don't know if she told him some sh*t or something."

Le'Veon Bell's Justin Laboy Interview

The comments on Future aren't the only reason Le'Veon Bell's interview with Justin Laboy has been circulating online. During another point in the discussion, he brought up Adam Gase. In doing so, he alleged that the former New York Jets head coach did cocaine during his time with the organization.

“I saw him with my own two,” Bell claimed. “Not just once, though. It wasn’t just one time. That’s what he did, though. Everybody knew that. That’s what he did. But it was just crazy to me that I actually saw him doing it. I heard all the stories and (bleep). Yeah, that (bleep) Gase was on that cocahina. Adam Gase was fried out there calling plays.”