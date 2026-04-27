Le'Veon Bell Claims Mother Of His Child Is Sleeping With Future

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NCAA Football: Robert Morris at West Virginia
Aug 30, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Former Pittsburgh Steeler football player Le'Veon Bell poses for a photo during the third quarter against the Robert Morris Colonials at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Le'Veon Bell also reflected on his time with the New York Jets and made some serious claims about Adam Gase.

Le'Veon Bell says that the mother of his child is currently in a relationship with Future. He opened up about the alleged situation during an interview on Respectfully: The Justin LaBoy Show, over the weekend.

“I think she’s with Future now," he said of his ex. "I think they’re like, together. I don’t think she’s his girlfriend, I just think they f*cking with each other. I don’t think Future got girlfriends do he? I feel like Future’s just f*cking. She’s getting slid.” 

From there, he claimed that his new girlfriend let him know about the situation. “My girl knows this sh*t,” he said, adding that he is still paying her child support. “If you want the money, go ahead and have the money… It don’t bother me… This n***a Future blocked me on Instagram. I don’t even know what I did," he added. "I don't know if she told him some sh*t or something."

Read More: The Top 50 Best Drake Songs Of All-Time

Le'Veon Bell's Justin Laboy Interview

The comments on Future aren't the only reason Le'Veon Bell's interview with Justin Laboy has been circulating online. During another point in the discussion, he brought up Adam Gase. In doing so, he alleged that the former New York Jets head coach did cocaine during his time with the organization.

“I saw him with my own two,” Bell claimed. “Not just once, though. It wasn’t just one time. That’s what he did, though. Everybody knew that. That’s what he did. But it was just crazy to me that I actually saw him doing it. I heard all the stories and (bleep). Yeah, that (bleep) Gase was on that cocahina. Adam Gase was fried out there calling plays.”

Bell played under Gase with the Jets from 2019 to 2020, following his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team ended up firing Gase after finishing with a 2–14 record during his second season.

Read More: D4vd Charged With First-Degree Murder In Celeste Rivas Hernandez Case: Everything We Know

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Cindy Ord/Getty Images Sports Le'Veon Bell Responds To Reports That Jets Coach Didn't Want Him
Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images Sports Le'Veon Bell Divulges On Jets Status And His Talks With Adam Gase
Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Mountain Dew Sports Le'Veon Bell Could Reportedly Be Traded If Jets Find A Willing Partner
Comments 0