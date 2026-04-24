Young & Dumb - Song by Sleep Hallow

Sleepy Hallow is an artist who has been out for a while now, and he has certainly built a reputation as a consistent artist. The rapper has operated within the drill sound for a while, but on "Young & Dumb," he takes a bit of a detour. With this new track, Sleepy Hallow can be heard over some buttery smooth production. He matches his flow to the vibe of the beat, and it makes for a solid track that is certainly going to impress fans. Hopefully, Sleepy Hallow continues to go down this direction for the rest of the year.
Release Date: April 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Young & Dumb
Bitch your time's up
I'm not high enough
I got nervous, I lost service, I feel out of touch
She want me
Rubber band it up