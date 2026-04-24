Young & Dumb - Song by Sleep Hallow

Sleepy Hallow is back with a fresh new single, "Young & Dumb," which displays his confidence is silky smooth flow.

Sleepy Hallow is an artist who has been out for a while now, and he has certainly built a reputation as a consistent artist. The rapper has operated within the drill sound for a while, but on "Young & Dumb," he takes a bit of a detour. With this new track, Sleepy Hallow can be heard over some buttery smooth production. He matches his flow to the vibe of the beat, and it makes for a solid track that is certainly going to impress fans. Hopefully, Sleepy Hallow continues to go down this direction for the rest of the year.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!