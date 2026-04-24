Para'dies - EP by Che

Che is one of the best rappers in the underground right now. From his melodies to his bombastic beat selection, the artist knows how to make a huge impression. Overall, he is the kind of artist who is always going to get your attention, for better or for worse. That is certainly the case on his new two-track EP called Para'dies. This features "Tell U Sum" and "Nosferatu." Both songs have similar vibes. The production is maximalist and quite busy. However, they won't blow out your eardrums like previous Che songs. As for the melodies, Che reminds us a lot of Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert. The influence is there, and the elements combine for two impressive songs.
Release Date: April 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Para'dies
- Tell U Sum
- Nosferatu