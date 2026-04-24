Para'dies - EP by Che

BY Alexander Cole
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Para'dies Para'dies
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Che has been having an epic run over the last year, and today, he has returned with two new tracks that cement his place in the underground.

Che is one of the best rappers in the underground right now. From his melodies to his bombastic beat selection, the artist knows how to make a huge impression. Overall, he is the kind of artist who is always going to get your attention, for better or for worse. That is certainly the case on his new two-track EP called Para'dies. This features "Tell U Sum" and "Nosferatu." Both songs have similar vibes. The production is maximalist and quite busy. However, they won't blow out your eardrums like previous Che songs. As for the melodies, Che reminds us a lot of Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert. The influence is there, and the elements combine for two impressive songs.

Release Date: April 24, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Para'dies
  1. Tell U Sum
  2. Nosferatu
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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